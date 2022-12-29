SkyView
DNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver

The Diver went missing Wednesday, December 28.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver.

Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam.

The DNR dive team started searching immediately. Investigators and the dive team are back searching the area today, Thursday, December 29.

