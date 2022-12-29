Columbia City Council seat will be filled after March special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia will be holding a special election to fill the Columbia City Council District 4 seat after Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.’s death.
The election will be held on March 28, in District 4.
Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Terry Graham provided WIS with this schedule for the election:
- January 13 - Filing opens at noon
- January 23 - Filing closes at noon
- February 27 - Voters must be registered 30 days prior to the election
- March 28 - Election day
- April 11- Election run-off
You can register to vote or check your registration at the South Carolina Election Commission website.
