Columbia City Council seat will be filled after March special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia will be holding a special election to fill the Columbia City Council District 4 seat after Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.’s death.

The election will be held on March 28, in District 4.

Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Terry Graham provided WIS with this schedule for the election:

January 13 - Filing opens at noon

January 23 - Filing closes at noon

February 27 - Voters must be registered 30 days prior to the election

March 28 - Election day

April 11- Election run-off

You can register to vote or check your registration at the South Carolina Election Commission website.

