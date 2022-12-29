SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia City Council seat will be filled after March special election

Columbia will be holding a special election to fill the Columbia City Council District 4 seat.
Columbia will be holding a special election to fill the Columbia City Council District 4 seat.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia will be holding a special election to fill the Columbia City Council District 4 seat after Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.’s death.

RELATED STORY: Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

The election will be held on March 28, in District 4.

Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Terry Graham provided WIS with this schedule for the election:

  • January 13 - Filing opens at noon
  • January 23 - Filing closes at noon
  • February 27 - Voters must be registered 30 days prior to the election
  • March 28 - Election day
  • April 11- Election run-off

You can register to vote or check your registration at the South Carolina Election Commission website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
According to CPD, Jimmy Murphy Kelly (left) and Zavia Dorsey (right) have been arrested in...
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Colony Apartments
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

Latest News

South Carolina’s three research universities are joining with the state agencies to try to find...
SC universities, state agencies combine to fight addiction
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new...
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
The organizers behind the last two efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota...
Recreational marijuana supports aim for 2024 measure in South Dakota