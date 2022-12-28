South Carolina DMV experiencing network outages statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing outages throughout the state.

All SCDMV branch office is experiencing a statewide network outage and is unable to process any transactions at this time. We are working to get this issue resolved as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ufzmCVqtWq — SCDMV (@SC_DMV) December 28, 2022

Officials say all SC DMV offices are unable to process any transactions at this time.

The Blythewood branch at 10311 Wilson Boulevard C,

is the only DMV location accepting transactions.

Techs are currently working to get the network back online.

