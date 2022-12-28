SkyView
South Carolina DMV experiencing network outages statewide

All SC DMV offices are experiencing outages.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing outages throughout the state.

Officials say all SC DMV offices are unable to process any transactions at this time.

The Blythewood branch at 10311 Wilson Boulevard C,

is the only DMV location accepting transactions.

Techs are currently working to get the network back online.

