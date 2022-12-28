SkyView
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Dec. 28, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.

Owen Bradwell grew up since that picture and now is one of the cadets at Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. And Diane McNinch is a licensed mental health counselor at the school.

Owen is about to graduate from the school which is the state’s oldest alternative education provider serving South Carolina families since 1921. The 14-week school program is one of success for at-risk youth.  Mr. Pat Smith, the director at Wil Lou Gray, is proud that, on average, students have achieved 100-120 GEDs the last 12 consecutive years.

Wil Lou Gray is a state agency.  It’s a fully state-funded program for the cadets’ 12-14 week stay. It is located at 3300 West Campus Road in West Columbia. Learn more at https://willougray.org/.

