Soda City Live: Obtainable fitness goals for the New Year with Boss Tribe Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What are your fitness goals for the new year?

Every year we say “New Year New Me” and everyone always starts the year off by hitting the gym, but never really commits to maintaining those fitness goals the whole year.

The trick is maintaining an easy workout regimen, meal prepping, and staying motivated.

Boss Tribe Fitness owner and trainer Carolyn Williams shares ways to maintain obtainable fitness goals and talks about deals at her gym that offers meal prepping, training, group classes, and more to keep you encouraged.

