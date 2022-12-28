SkyView
Soda City Live: Here comes the bridal season, Bride City Shows Expo headed to the Midlands

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So many new engagements since Christmas and plenty more to come,

it’s the time of year when people pop the “big” question. But after that... then what? Now it’s time to start planning.

The big Bride City Show Bridal Expo is happening at the top of the year and is sure to not only help you get ready if your wedding is happening this year... but point you in the right direction if you plan to get married later.

The event will have plenty of vendors to help you get ready for the big day.

