SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One person rescued in Saluda County trailer fire

Saluda County trailer fire
Saluda County trailer fire((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reports one person was rescued after a trailer fire in Saluda County.

Officials said after one person was found in the trailer, they were transported to the Augusta Burn center by the Saluda County EMS.

Saluda County trailer fire
Saluda County trailer fire((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))

Crews responded to the working single-wide trailer fire on Tuesday, December 28.

The fire was under control in a few minutes, while more work was needed to put out the hotspots in the trailer.

Saluda County trailer fire
Saluda County trailer fire((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))

Saluda fire collaborated with Old Town Fire Department, Midlands Fire Department, Saluda Police Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, the Saluda County EMS, and Dominion Energy to help extinguish the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman
Police investigating shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather Sunrise 12/28/22
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradual warmup on the way ahead of heavy rain for Saturday
Hundreds without water after cold weather
Columbia Water sees high demand following freezing temperatures in the Midlands
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests