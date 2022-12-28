One person rescued in Saluda County trailer fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda Fire Department reports one person was rescued after a trailer fire in Saluda County.

Officials said after one person was found in the trailer, they were transported to the Augusta Burn center by the Saluda County EMS.

Saluda County trailer fire ((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))

Crews responded to the working single-wide trailer fire on Tuesday, December 28.

The fire was under control in a few minutes, while more work was needed to put out the hotspots in the trailer.

Saluda County trailer fire ((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))

Saluda fire collaborated with Old Town Fire Department, Midlands Fire Department, Saluda Police Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, the Saluda County EMS, and Dominion Energy to help extinguish the fire.

