IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Irmo is looking to create a downtown district, but questions remain on how leaders will pull it off.

On Dec. 20, the Irmo Town Council voted 4-1 to approve the hiring of a real estate acquisition firm to negotiate terms with property owners to buy the land to establish the district.

The council is eyeing 12 parcels south of the Community of Irmo Park along Church Street and Moseley Avenue.

No details are finalized, but the town’s stated goal is “to bring people together to live, work, and play and is a key area to promote unity while serving as the town’s natural hub.”

Councilman Bill Danielson provided WIS with a sketch of what’s being considered:

Irmo eyes new downtown but will need to win over property owners (clear)

Irmo eyes new downtown but will need to win over property owners (clear)

There are at least two homes located within the parcels, but it is largely undeveloped.

During the Dec. 20 meeting, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker raised concerns about the town’s potential use of eminent domain to secure the properties.

The use of eminent domain was not on the agenda nor voted on at the meeting.

“I am for the downtown district. I’m for that happening. I’m not for us snatching property at fair market value, which we perceive as a fair market value today,” he said.

Walker was the only dissenting vote for the acquisition firm.

Councilman Erik Sickinger pushed back against Walker’s comments, arguing Walker “injected a lot” into the debate that wasn’t present in the agenda.

“We can discuss that if and when that happens,” he said.

However, Sickinger, Walker, and Danielson all confirmed the use of an eminent domain is an option the town has in its effort to pursue the goal of a downtown district.

A number of potentially impacted landowners and their supporters voiced their opposition to the plan at the meeting.

Property owner William Bowman explained how the council’s actions could impact his family moving forward.

“For someone to plan this type of scheme and be printed in our community newspaper is an insult to our intelligence. As well as that of our ancestors who purchased and lived on most of this land for well over 70 years. This idea would immediately eliminate our legacies and destroy plans established by most of our families for generational wealth,” he said.

Property owner Izell Hall appeared to threaten legal action.

“I’m for staying on my property until I die, that’s what I bought it for, that’s where I am, that’s where I intend to stay. If anything different comes up, I will fight you, hard,” he said.

WIS spoke with Sickinger and Danielson, both of whom stressed the use of eminent domain is not the goal and that an alternative agreement would be preferred.

“Obviously the preference is that nobody is relocated unless they want to be. I love my home and I’d want to keep it. When it comes to land, vacant land, I think the important thing is that a fair price can be reached and I think the goal of engaging that acquisition firm which is what we were talking about earlier, is that they negotiate and find a way that works out for both parties,” Sickinger said.

It’s unclear what Irmo will do if an agreement isn’t reached with the property owners.

Walker told WIS he’s organized a stakeholder meeting on Jan. 8 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Irmo at 4 p.m. to talk with the property owners.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.