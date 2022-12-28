Free Medical Clinic in Columbia raises threshold to allow more residents access to healthcare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Free Medical Clinic has raised the household income limit to allow more residents who are uninsured or have low income to qualify for free quality health care.

During a recent meeting, board members voted to raise the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) from 200% to 250% to ensure more residents who may need services from the clinic has access to them.

The threshold rise will be according to the number of members in a household and will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

The clinic will not accept patients that have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or VA benefits.

Residents who qualify will have their household income and gross income taken into consideration.

The Free Medical Clinic has provided primary and specialty health care and medications to uninsured and low-income residents since 1984.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.