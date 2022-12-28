SkyView
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

The number is significantly lower than 2021.
South Carolina Highway Patrol urges drivers to be cautious while traveling this Memorial Day...
South Carolina Highway Patrol urges drivers to be cautious while traveling this Memorial Day weekend. Troopers say it’s the start of the 100 deadliest days on the road. (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period.

Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m.

Last year, the South Carolina Department of Safety announced 13 people were killed on the roadways during the same period in 2021.

