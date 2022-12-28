FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mid 60s by Thursday afternoon; heavy rain/thunder for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up for Thursday with high temps into the mid 60s. We have heavy rain and thunder for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

We have lows tonight into the upper 20s with clear skies.

Sunny skies Thursday with high pressure over the region, high temps reach the mid 60s!

Increasing clouds for Friday with mid to low 60s for highs.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for Saturday as heavy rain and thunder is possible. Right now the chance of rain is 90%.

Sunshine works to break out into Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon!

Next week we have warmer temperatures with upper 60s Monday and even low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances go up by Tuesday and Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies are clear as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

We are warming up and it’s going to feel awesome by the afternoon Thursday. Highs reach the mid 60s by the afternoon. We have sunny conditions as high pressure holds to the region.

Clouds are building Friday ahead of our next low pressure system and cold front that is nearing from the west. With a few more clouds our temps aren’t quite as warm as Thursday, but still expect low to mid 60s.

We will see some rain showers move in Friday night and low temps are down to 51 Saturday morning. Chance of rain is around 60%.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for Saturday with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with some embedded thunderstorms possible as well. Around 0.75-1.25″ of rain is possible with this system. The rain looks to clear out around 2-4am Sunday.

New Year’s Day looks fantastic with highs reaching the upper 60s and skies clearing up. High pressure builds back over the region.

The high holds on as we look into Monday. Lows are down to 45 and highs reach the upper 60s. Skies are mostly sunny.

We see low 70s and a 60% chance of rain and some thunder by Tuesday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly upper 20s overnight with clear skies.

Thursday: Sunny skies with upper 20s for the morning then warming to the mid-60s for the afternoon.

Friday: Increasing clouds with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

WEATHER ALERT New Year’s Eve: A 90% chance for rain. Rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid-60s.

NEW YEARS Day: Partly cloudy and drier with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and storms, highs are near 70!

