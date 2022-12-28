SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman
Police investigating shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze

Latest News

Saluda County trailer fire
One person rescued in Saluda County trailer fire
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.
Mega Millions jackpot up to $640 million after no big winner