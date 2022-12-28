Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents are announcing the arrest of a Columbia woman.

SCDOR agents say Victoria C. Nelson, 33, of Columbia is accused of filing false income tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County.

According to arrest warrants, Nelson claimed unqualified dependents to receive exemptions and failed to report more than $23,000 in income from a children’s facility.

As a result, Nelson evaded around $2,255 in taxes and is being charged with two counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years and/or a fine of $10,000, plus the cost of prosecution for each count.

Nelson is currently being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

