SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income

Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.(Clarendon County Detention Center)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents are announcing the arrest of a Columbia woman.

SCDOR agents say Victoria C. Nelson, 33, of Columbia is accused of filing false income tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County.

According to arrest warrants, Nelson claimed unqualified dependents to receive exemptions and failed to report more than $23,000 in income from a children’s facility.

As a result, Nelson evaded around $2,255 in taxes and is being charged with two counts of tax evasion.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years and/or a fine of $10,000, plus the cost of prosecution for each count.

Nelson is currently being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD, Jimmy Murphy Kelly (left) and Zavia Dorsey (right) have been arrested in...
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests

Latest News

WIS First alert weather 12/28/22 midday
Colony Apartments
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
South Carolina Highway Patrol urges drivers to be cautious while traveling this Memorial Day...
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradual warmup ahead of potential heavy rain on Saturday