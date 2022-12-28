Columbia Water sees high demand following freezing temperatures in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people in the Midlands are without water due to the past weekend’s freezing temperatures, according to Columbia Water.

A local plumber says he’s been inundated with calls from people who are still without water following those freezing temperatures and now a lack of supplies is making it even harder to do his job.

Kevin Tidwell has been in the plumbing business for thirty years and has never experienced such a high demand for his services.

“I’m a small one-man shop and I’ve cleared my calls and I cleared my phone like I showed you and have gotten 79 texts in the past 45 minutes. Super overwhelming,” said Kevin Tidwell, owner of Crew Plumbing and Drain.

From burst pipes to frozen pipes, Tidwell has been on the run since the beginning of the holiday weekend. Now his job is becoming a little more difficult because of a crunch in supplies.

Tidwell says, “I think a lot of homeowners are going in, which is good if they can do it themselves, are trying to get some of the material but what’s happening is people don’t really know what to buy so their kind of buying up everything so when you go there just about every cubicle is empty.”

He says some of his customers could be without water for days because of the low supply. Columbia Water has also been in high demand since the Christmas holiday.

“Responding to customers that had plumbing emergencies and leaks in their home plumbing and shutting off the water supply going into their homes,” said Clint Shealy, the Assistant City Manager for Columbia Water.

Shealy says the high demand is out of the ordinary for this time of year.

“Our average daily production of water, of our Columbia Water in the wintertime is around 52 to 54 million gallons of water every day. Yesterday, we treated and distributed more than 86 million gallons of water in that 24-hour period.”

The high-water demand and thousands of dripping faucets around the area have caused some issues with the water pressure across the city.

“I think folks backing off to a slow drip has helped us. As of this morning, things looked really good. We were able to recover pressure throughout the system we had a few pockets of low-pressure yesterday but overnight we were able to recover some pressure throughout the system,” he explained.

Shealy says as of the last check, water pressures are back to normal but if you are experiencing any issues you are urged to call Columbia Water directly.

