Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia city officials are investigating Colony Apartments for multiple reasons including utility issues and violence.

Multiple agencies/departments are involved, including:

- Columbia Police Department and Code Enforcement Division

- City of Columbia Water

- Columbia-Richland Fire Department

- City Officials, including City Manager Teresa Wilson, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, and Councilman Edward H. McDowell

Crime Report

A newly obtained report from the Columbia Police Department shows a combined total of 165 crimes were reported at Colony Apartments in 2021 and 2022.

A crime report provided by CPD for Colony Apartments in 2021 and 2022. (CPD)

A map provided by the Columbia Police Department shows each location where a call was reported to emergency officials over the last two years.

CPD has asked WIS to not include the map in this article.

The most recent incident is the murder of a female. Officials say it happened at the Colony Apartments on 3545 Beltline Road just before noon on Tuesday, December 27.

Utility Issues

On Tuesday, December 27th, Columbia city officials were at Colony Apartments helping residents evacuate. Multiple units reportedly did not have heat or water.

A number of hotel vouchers were given out by Monroe Group, the owner of Colony Apartments.

City officials are working in tandem with the Monroe Group to determine how many residents are affected by the utility issues, according to a spokesperson with the City of Columbia.

Residents tell WIS they notified management about the issues and received no response.

WIS has reached out to Colony Apartments management with no response.

We will update this story as we gather more details.

