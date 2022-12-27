SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Shoutout to the McCants for their weekly effort

They pick up trash on Warner Drive in Richland County every single Saturday morning at 8 a.m((DAWNDY MERCER PLANK/WIS))
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a shoutout to a group of people cleaning up their neighborhood in the 29223 area of Richland County, not far from Fontaine Road. Mary McCants and her husband, Therin, are the driving force behind the cleanup efforts in the Newcastle subdivision. They enlisted the help of others and even named themselves the “Community Service Group.”

They pick up trash on Warner Drive in Richland County every single Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The group starts with a prayer, puts on safety vests, and begins the trash pickup. The group has been following this routine for more than two years. They have shown such a serious dedication to keeping Warner Drive clean.

I’m so delighted to publicly recognize Mary and Therin McCants in my Talkin’ Trash Tuesday series.

To learn more about how you can keep your neighborhood clean, contact Keep the Midlands Beautiful at https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/ or Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

