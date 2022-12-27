SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Patients’ Choice Awards

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Those who work in the healthcare field help to give others a second chance at life, all while sacrificing their time and sometimes even sleep.

The Patients’ Choice Awards is an opportunity for patients to honor those who have helped them on their healing journey and a BIG way to say “thank you”.

Event coordinator and founder of the “Bridge Over Foundation” who is not helping to put things together but will be partnering with this organization.

This is the first year of the ceremony following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free to the community with a pass/ticket.

The Patients’ Choice Award is happening on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. in Hopkins at 222 JW Newal Circle at the St. John Holistic Wellness Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

Latest News

Kwanzaa
Soda City Live: How to celebrate Kwanzaa with the House of Hathor Cultural Art Center
Soda City Live: The history of Kwanzaa part one
Soda City Live: The history of Kwanzaa part one
Soda City Live: Patient's choice awards
Soda City Live: Patients' choice awards
Soda City Live: The history of Kwanzaa part two
Soda City Live: The history of Kwanzaa part two