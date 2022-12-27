SkyView
Soda City Live: How to celebrate Kwanzaa with the House of Hathor Cultural Art Center

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith, are all the principles of Kwanzaa and the local business and organization “House of Hathor”.

The House of Hathor Cultural Art Center is located in Columbia and owned by Angela and Jimmie Wright.

The couple’s shop houses African-influenced art and they aim to teach the community about heritage and culture.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that aims to do the same.

Today is the second day of Kwanzaa called “Kujichagulia” and in honor of the weeklong celebration, the House of Hathor Cultural Art Center is educating the community about the holiday with a free workshop every evening.

The center is located at 6319 North Main Street, Columbia, SC. For more information click here.

