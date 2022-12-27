Soda City Live: How to celebrate Kwanzaa with the House of Hathor Cultural Art Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith, are all the principles of Kwanzaa and the local business and organization “House of Hathor”.

The House of Hathor Cultural Art Center is located in Columbia and owned by Angela and Jimmie Wright.

The couple’s shop houses African-influenced art and they aim to teach the community about heritage and culture.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that aims to do the same.

Today is the second day of Kwanzaa called “Kujichagulia” and in honor of the weeklong celebration, the House of Hathor Cultural Art Center is educating the community about the holiday with a free workshop every evening.

The center is located at 6319 North Main Street, Columbia, SC. For more information click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.