SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia

At the end of his new term, Gov. Henry McMaster will be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history.

The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and the state’s constitutional officers, is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia.

The day’s events will begin with a prayer service at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the Statehouse steps in Columbia.

The state’s first family will hold an open house at the Governor’s Mansion from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will end the day with the Inaugural Ball from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

The 75-year-old Republican defeated Democratic challenger and former First District Congressman Joe Cunningham in November to win his second full term in office. The race was called for McMaster less than two hours after polls closed on election night.

McMaster became governor the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term when she stepped down to accept a role as ambassador for the United Nations. When he completes his second term, he will have served longer as South Carolina governor than anyone else in state history.

McMaster said earlier this month he selected Bill and Linda Stern to lead the Inaugural Committee planning the day’s events.

It will be the third time the Sterns have put together the ceremonies for governors as they take power. Bill Stern, the South Carolina Ports Authority board chair, developer and significant Republican donor, organized McMaster’s first inaugural in 2019 and Gov. Mark Sanford’s second inaugural in 2007.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight, but warmer temps are on the way!
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Shaw Air Force base intruder in custody says federal agents
TTT
TTT
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman
Police investigating shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead