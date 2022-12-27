SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
An Orangeburg family lost two children in a house fire just days before Christmas.
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow
A former inmate of Alvin S. Glenn has sued Richland County due to a biting incident.
Former inmate sues Richland County over ear biting attack
The Kershaw County Humane Society needs help after pipe bursts
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly warming up this week with rain expected for the weekend
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery
Orangeburg DPU water line break
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather