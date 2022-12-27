Police investigating shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one woman is dead after a shooting incident that happened at a Columbia area apartment complex.

Officials said the incident happened at the Colony Apartments on 3545 Beltline Road just before noon on Tuesday, December 27.

Investigators are searching for suspects, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is also involved. If you have any information regarding the incident please contact the Columbia Police Department at 888-CrimeSC or Crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.