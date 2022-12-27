SkyView
Police investigating shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead

Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman
Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman((COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one woman is dead after a shooting incident that happened at a Columbia area apartment complex.

Officials said the incident happened at the Colony Apartments on 3545 Beltline Road just before noon on Tuesday, December 27.

Investigators are searching for suspects, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office is also involved. If you have any information regarding the incident please contact the Columbia Police Department at 888-CrimeSC or Crimesc.com.

