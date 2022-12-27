SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

Latest News

Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting of woman
Police investigating fatal shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex
Officials said the man was dependent on oxygen and was using a device that needed electricity...
Man dies on Christmas Eve after power outage turns off oxygen machine
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison