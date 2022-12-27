Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break.

Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.

If you do have a water break, follow these steps to ensure your concerns are addressed properly:

1. Notify DPU via our website at www.orbgdpu.com by clicking on the report a utility problem tab.

2. Locate the property valve for your residence. Generally, this is several feet behind the meter in your yard. If you are unable to find it, you will have to wait on DPU staff to turn off the water at your meter.

3. If you are unsure if you have a leak, turn off ALL water outlets in the home. (sinks, tubs, appliances, etc...). Go to your water meter and lift the lid, there is a round black cap on the meter dial, lift this cap and verify there is no flow by checking the movement of the small blue triangle on the dial. If it is turning, and your water outlets are off, then there is a leak in your plumbing. If you have no water in the home at all, and this dial is not turning, chances are that you have a frozen pipe within your home, or a water line coming into the home. Open several spigots to relieve any water pressure and then you will have to wait for it to thaw. Hopefully, this will not cause a breakage.

4. Attempt to secure a plumber to do the necessary repairs.

5. Have plumber notify DPU when repairs are completed and we will return as quickly as possible to turn the water back on.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Orangeburg DPU here.

