One killed after collision in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County.

Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, December 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Lane, about 12 miles south of Bishopville.

A 1986 international tractor-trailer was traveling south on Rembert Church Road while a 2020 Chevrolet sedan was traveling north. The tractor-trailer then crossed the center line, sideswiping the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter where they later died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and transported to McLeod Hospital in Florence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.