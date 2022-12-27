SkyView
Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments related to mental health, a newly published study shows.(Credit: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that, starting in 2015, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years.

About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

Researchers say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages, but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

