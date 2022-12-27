Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the parking lot of a Columbia area Olive Garden.

Officials said 31-year-old Brandon Benjamin, was arrested after he shot a man in the parking lot of the Olive Garden at 274 Harbison Boulevard on Friday, December 23.

According to investigators, Benjamin is accused of shooting a female acquaintance’s male friend in the arm, the victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

Brandon Benjamin has been charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

