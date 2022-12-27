SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that happened at a Columbia area Olive Garden parking lot.
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident((COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the parking lot of a Columbia area Olive Garden.

Officials said 31-year-old Brandon Benjamin, was arrested after he shot a man in the parking lot of the Olive Garden at 274 Harbison Boulevard on Friday, December 23.

According to investigators, Benjamin is accused of shooting a female acquaintance’s male friend in the arm, the victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

Brandon Benjamin has been charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
An Orangeburg family lost two children in a house fire just days before Christmas.
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow
The Kershaw County Humane Society needs help after pipe bursts
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
Tree falls on house in Saluda County
2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly warming up this week with rain expected for the weekend
Hundreds displaced after pipe bursts at a senior living facility
“I just can’t cope with this, I’m 80 years old,” Elderly residents evacuated from Christopher Towers on Christmas Day
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Former jail inmate suing county after attack
Former jail inmate suing county after attack