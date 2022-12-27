“I just can’t cope with this, I’m 80 years old,” Elderly residents evacuated from Christopher Towers on Christmas Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of Columbia senior citizens had to evacuate their apartments on one of the coldest days in the Midlands. Officials say on Christmas day a pipe burst on the sixth floor at a senior living facility off DeVine Street.

It’s going to be a process to get the residents here at Christopher Towers back into their apartments. First, the apartment company will have to dry out all 225 apartments and then a certified electrician will have to come in and inspect the place.

“I just can’t cope with this, I’m 80 years old,” said Margaret Branon, a resident at Christopher Towers.

One resident who lives on the tenth floor says the pipe burst around noon. Within an hour a message came over the intercom saying they needed to evacuate.

“And that we were to make arrangements to go with a family member or we would be going to a shelter,” said another resident, Deborah Howell.

Another option was for them to go to local hotels. Eighty-four residents were housed at the Fairfield and Holiday Inn Express Hotels. That’s if they had renter’s insurance that would pay for their stay.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins with the Columbia Richland Fire Department says freezing temperatures are what most likely caused a sprinkler pipe to burst. Many residents say this isn’t the first time they had to leave because of a similar issue.

Branon says, “I’m really upset. Use to they just vacuum up the water and let us stay.”

“Once your electrical system is compromised and we can’t isolate it’s certain we need to evacuate the whole thing and that’ll be up to an electrician, a certified electrician to come in and make sure the electrical grid is safe,” said Chief Jenkins.

“Every time something happens, we have to leave even if it’s midnight. On the 27th of Sunday after Thanksgiving I left here at midnight in a cab,” said Branon.

That’s when a candle fire caused the sprinkler system to go off, flooding out parts of the building. Sixty residents were evacuated then. Richard Pierce, 64, was one of them.

“The lady caught her apartment on fire in 1701 and when I opened my door to tell everybody to get to the exit there was nothing but smoke,” Pierce said.

Pierce is living with COPD, has heart problems, and is currently on an oxygen tank. He says when he was evacuated in November he had to stay in a shelter.

“Well honey, we laid on like one of them beach chairs. It was hard, not enough pillows because I have to have a lot of pillows to sit up. I don’t want to go back,” he recalled.

Peirce and several other residents say they’re worried to go back to Christopher Towers.

“What’s going to happen next,” Pierce asked.

Howell said, “It was a traumatic experience last month and here we are being traumatized again.”

Some residents say they are beginning to look for somewhere else to live.

The property manager was on sight earlier but declined to comment.

It’s still unclear when residents can move back into the building but Howell tells WIS the leasing manager Scott Kneely says they’re hoping to have them back in by Tuesday.

Once an electrician inspects the building, the fire department will also have to inspect the facility.

Chief Jenkins says this is not out of the ordinary due to extremely cold temperatures. Several other businesses in the Columbia-Richland area have also experienced pipes bursting.

He says if you experience something similar in the area call the fire department immediately.

