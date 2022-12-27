Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral for Christopher “Prime Time” Scott III has been announced.

The services will happen on Wednesday, December 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Leevy’s Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, 1831 Taylor Street.

RELATED CONTENT / School district and neighbors react to accidental shooting of 9-year-old boy

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 27, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and the internment location is Lincoln Cemetery, 4900 Farrow Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher died because he and another child had a loaded gun.

A report describes the moments leading up to Christopher’s death. It states another child took the gun from Christopher’s home. The two then went inside a car parked outside of the house. That’s when the gun was fired, hitting the 9-year-old.

The report also says the other child then got out of the car and ran inside to get the child’s mother, who immediately called 911 and attempted to rush the boy to the hospital. While en route she was stopped by deputies who took them both to the E.R. where Christopher was pronounced dead.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.