SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia

Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III((LEEVY'S FUNERAL HOME))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral for Christopher “Prime Time” Scott III has been announced.

The services will happen on Wednesday, December 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Leevy’s Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, 1831 Taylor Street.

RELATED CONTENT / School district and neighbors react to accidental shooting of 9-year-old boy

The viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 27, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and the internment location is Lincoln Cemetery, 4900 Farrow Road.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher died because he and another child had a loaded gun.

A report describes the moments leading up to Christopher’s death. It states another child took the gun from Christopher’s home. The two then went inside a car parked outside of the house. That’s when the gun was fired, hitting the 9-year-old.

The report also says the other child then got out of the car and ran inside to get the child’s mother, who immediately called 911 and attempted to rush the boy to the hospital. While en route she was stopped by deputies who took them both to the E.R. where Christopher was pronounced dead.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
One injured in Columbia area house fire, fire marshal called in to investigate deadly blaze
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly warming up this week with rain expected for the weekend
Orangeburg DPU water line break
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
One dead after collision in Lee County
One killed after collision in Lee County