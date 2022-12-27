FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold again tonight, but warmer temps are on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are back into the mid 20s tonight with clear skies, but we have mid 50s returning Wednesday afternoon! There’s a good chance of some rain for Saturday as well.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clear and cold again tonight with mid 20s for lows.

Sunny and mild Wednesday with mid 50s.

Low 60s expected Thursday with a few more clouds.

More clouds build by Friday afternoon with low 60s for highs.

Periods of rain Saturday that could be heavy at times. Chance of rain is around 80%.

A few lingering showers for Sunday AM with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the mid 20s, winds will also be calm as high pressure sits over the region.

wis (WIS)

High pressure continues to keep us dry and sunny for Wednesday. High temps are a bit warmer with temps in the mid 50s.

wis (WIS)

The high pressure slides east and southern flow takes hold bringing us warmer temps and a few more clouds Thursday. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 20s and high temps reach the low 60s.

wis (WIS)

A cold front is approaching from the west and southern flow increases bringing more cloud coverage to the region Friday. Lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the low 60s.

wis (WIS)

Rain could be heavy at times Saturday. The showers begin Friday night and last into Saturday with an 80% chance. Lows are in the upper 40s and high temps reach the mid 60s. Around a half inch to an inch of rain is expected.

wis (WIS)

The showers start wrapping up into the early morning hours with just a 20% chance for New Year’s Day. Sunday is mild with a mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows 20s overnight with a few passing clouds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with upper 20s for the morning then warming to near 61 for the afternoon.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warmer with temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday: An 80% chance of rain some downpours heavy at times. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 60s

NEW YEARS Day: Chance of rain is 20%, but mainly for the early morning. Mid 50s in the morning and highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Monday: Morning lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.