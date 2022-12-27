SkyView
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A casting company has an open call for extras for a Christmas movie filming in January at Biltmore Estate.

Hallmark Channel announced plans to shoot “Countdown to Christmas” at the historic mansion beginning Jan. 9. The movie, which incorporates Biltmore’s mansion into the story, will air in November 2023.

The Casting Office, Inc. is casting Asheville area locals as background performers in the film. The company has handled casting for major films like Forrest Gump, Dallas Buyers Club, and Venom.

No experience is needed, but you must submit an application to be considered. Click here to apply to be a film extra.

