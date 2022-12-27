SkyView
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver early

A crew of EMS workers reunite with a mother who gave birth to twins early. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Derek James
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) – A family just north of the twin cities in Minnesota is marking a special milestone a few months after a mother pregnant with twins had some unexpected help delivering her babies 10 weeks early.

The last time Megan Swanberg saw the Allina EMS crew was when she was 30 weeks pregnant and going through contractions.

Swanberg’s husband was too far from her at the time, so she had to make a plan.

“I’m just going to drive myself to the hospital and my mom’s like, ‘No you’re not,’” she said.

Swanberg admits that she’s stubborn, however, she said her mother ended up blocking her car in the driveway with her own vehicle so she couldn’t leave.

The two then made a call for an ambulance to take Swanberg in Isanti to Coon Rapids and Mercy Hospital. They hoped they’d get there before the babies would come out, but the twins, Harper and Harlan, apparently had other ideas.

Scott Olson, with Allina EMS, said they found Swanberg running all around the house when they arrived.

“In fact, she ran, pretty much ran to our stretcher out at the ambulance,” he said.

As soon as the doors of the ambulance had closed, Swanberg asked the crew if they had ever delivered a baby before.

Shelby Frost, with Allina EMS, said he didn’t give her a straight answer. He said they had never delivered one baby, let alone two.

“It was about five minutes after we got her ready for the birth that the first one came out,” Olson said.

Harper came out first. Then, 15 minutes later, Harlan was born right as the ambulance was about to get to mercy.

In the almost three months since they made the special deliveries, Olson and Frost said they thought about the twin girls often.

“Through a mutual friend I got some pictures and things like that all along but it was neat to meet ‘em,” Olson said. “I was hoping I’d get to.”

Frost said he enjoyed seeing the little babies.

Harper and Harlan are both happy and healthy babies.

The Swanbergs are excited about sharing their unique birth story with the girls and keeping up a connection with the EMS workers.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

