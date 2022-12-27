Crews battling house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports crews are still battling a house fire this morning.

Public information officer Mike DeSumma said the fire started just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 27, on the 7800 block of Tradd Street.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were fully involved and the house is considered a total loss.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.