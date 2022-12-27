SkyView
Crews battling house fire in Columbia

Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.
Columbia-Richland Fire is current battling a house fire.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports crews are still battling a house fire this morning.

Public information officer Mike DeSumma said the fire started just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 27, on the 7800 block of Tradd Street.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were fully involved and the house is considered a total loss.

