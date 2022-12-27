Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County hunting incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim of a hunting incident in the 500 block of Shivers Green Road.

According to officials, around 11: 10 a.m. a call was received about a report of a man being shot on December 26, 2022.

The victim is 40-year-old Matthew Roach from Elgin. Roach was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Coroner West, Roach was a member of the hunting club.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

