Columbia Water asking customers to limit water flow to help reduce high demand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is asking customers to limit their water flow to help aid the high demand that has caused problems over the extended holiday.

Officials are asking customers to limit their flow to a slow drip (one drop every 3 seconds) to help reduce demand while protecting customers’ pipes.

Many are letting their faucets run to prevent frozen pipes. One faucet running does not hurt the demand, but tens of thousands of running faucets can create a critical situation for any water system.

The current conditions are similar to summer drought conditions. The extreme cold weather has caused frozen pipes and water leaks throughout the area that Columbia Water services.

Other customers are experiencing lower pressures than normal, crews are working to return to normal system operation.

Officials added crews have also repaired significant leaks and are working to assist customers with emergency unit shut-off requests to address leaks at customers’ properties.

Columbia Water is also advising customers to find their shut-off valves to be prepared in the event of a leak on their property.

If you have any questions, you can call the Columbia water after-hours call center at (803) 545-3300 for more information.

