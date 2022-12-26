Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days.

Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.

Officials added that the Humane Society also needs fresh blankets and towels.

If you can provide a helping hand, please contact the Society through messenger here, or come down to the shelter at 128 Black River Road.

