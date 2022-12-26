VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices.

Unfortunately we returned from the holiday break to find a burst pipe and water pouring into our Upstate facility. There is extensive damage to our offices, but we are hopeful we can prevent any inventory loss. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NBixIOm3bL — Harvest Hope Food Bank (@HarvestHopeFB) December 26, 2022

We appreciate the community’s support as we assess, clean and repair our Upstate branch. Stayed tuned for updates on ways you can help with clean up.



All Harvest Hope locations will remain closed this week as we reset for the new year. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/GDNO8dlcWJ — Harvest Hope Food Bank (@HarvestHopeFB) December 26, 2022

For those looking to help with immediate clean up needs, you can make a donation at https://t.co/XW9hzMJBms. pic.twitter.com/oVlmIZ6ZX5 — Harvest Hope Food Bank (@HarvestHopeFB) December 26, 2022

