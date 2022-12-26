SkyView
A section of Columbia experiencing sanitary sewer overflow

City of Columbia Sanitary Sewer Overflow notice.
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.
City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow in Richland County.(WLBT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line.

Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

Crews are working onsite to resolve the problem, the overflow appears to have entered the nearby storm drain which flows to a tributary of the Reeder Point Branch.

For more information, please contact the City of Columbia at 803-545-3300 or customercare@columbiasc.gov.

