Midlands 2022 Kwanzaa events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Dec. 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-day holiday celebration will have events right here in the Midlands.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY

In Orangeburg, OCL is hosting a celebration on Dec. 27.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Richland County will see a free community Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 30 by the organizations of the Catalyst Mbongi.

Kemetic Institute for Health and Human Development;

KRST Universal Temple; NABSW-Columbia Chapter;

Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations;

Meditating Massage Wellness Studio;

Center for Education and Equity of African American Students at USC;

Palmer Memorial Chapel;

SC Organization for African Unity;

Egbe Aborisa Columbia, SC;

Ubuntu Institute for Community Development (Greenville);

Juneteenth Freedom Festival; and

F.U.N.D.S., INC (Columbia’s Black History Parade)

Seating is limited and tickets can be found at the link here.

