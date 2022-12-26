SkyView
Midlands 2022 Kwanzaa events

Dec. 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, Dec. 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-day holiday celebration will have events right here in the Midlands.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY

In Orangeburg, OCL is hosting a celebration on Dec. 27.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Richland County will see a free community Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 30 by the organizations of the Catalyst Mbongi.

  • Kemetic Institute for Health and Human Development;
  • KRST Universal Temple; NABSW-Columbia Chapter;
  • Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations;
  • Meditating Massage Wellness Studio;
  • Center for Education and Equity of African American Students at USC;
  • Palmer Memorial Chapel;
  • SC Organization for African Unity;
  • Egbe Aborisa Columbia, SC;
  • Ubuntu Institute for Community Development (Greenville);
  • Juneteenth Freedom Festival; and
  • F.U.N.D.S., INC (Columbia’s Black History Parade)

Seating is limited and tickets can be found at the link here.

