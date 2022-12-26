FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gradual warm up this week with some rain this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see temps warm up this week, into the 60s by the end of the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Another cold night tonight with lows in the low 20s.

Mid 50s for Wednesday with sunny skies.

Upper 50s with mostly sunny skies Thursday.

We climb into the low 60s by Friday and Saturday.

We have rain showers possible for the weekend, chance of rain is around 70%. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

New Year’s weekend does feature 60s but we’ll have to watch for rain as we ring in the New Year.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We were really cold this morning! Take a look at these temps with upper single digits around Pelion! Columbia got down to 14 this morning.

wis (WIS)

Tonight won’t be as cold, but still cold! Lows dip down into the low 20s with mostly clear skies.

wis (WIS)

High pressure builds over the region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep us dry and cooler than average. Low are in the 20s and Highs reach the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon and mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Thursday morning is in the upper 20s, but highs reach the upper 50s by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. Our high is moving east and bringing southern flow with it that will help moderate our temps.

wis (WIS)

We see much improved weather for Friday with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies as warmer air comes in from the southwest.

wis (WIS)

Saturday a trough in the jet stream and cold front to the west will bring a 70% chance of rain showers, there’s even a chance of thunder overnight into New Year’s morning! Temps are mild with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Lows 20s overnight with a few passing clouds.

Tuesday: Morning lows in the mid 20s with mid to upper 40s for the afternoon, skies are partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with 30s for the morning then warming to near 58 for the afternoon.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the mid 60s.

Sunday: Upper 50s in the morning and highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. Chance of rain is 50%, but mainly for the morning.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.