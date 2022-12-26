SkyView
City of Columbia hosts food drive to honor the community service of Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. food drive.

Every year the drive is hosted to help fight hunger in the greater Columbia area.

It is also held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of community service.

All the donations go towards supporting Harvest Hope Food Bank in its mission to provide food to those in need in Columbia.

In-person donations will stop on January 9, 2023, and the last day to make a virtual donation is Monday, January 17, 2023.

Drop-off locations for donations:

· City Hall, 1737 Main Street

· Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

· Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

· Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

· Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

· Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

· Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

· Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

· Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

· Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

· Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road

· Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

· St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

· Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

· City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4th Floor)

· Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

· Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

· City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

· Parking Services Office, 820 Washington Street

· Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

· Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

To make a donation online, click here.

