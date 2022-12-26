SkyView
Aiken County coroner investigating fire death of Wagener man

Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man Monday.

At 1:21 a.m., Aiken fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Wagener Road with a report of a person who was still inside the home.

The victim was found in a back bedroom and pronounced dead on the scene.

Due to thermal injuries, the victim has not been positively identified and will be autopsied Thursday morning in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

