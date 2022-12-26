SkyView
2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County

Tree falls on house in Saluda County
Tree falls on house in Saluda County((SALUDA FIRE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house causing the home to collapse.

Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather.

The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday weekend.

