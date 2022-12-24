SkyView
Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million

Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man said he used his “intuition” to win multiple prizes in the same lottery drawing.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Raymond Roberts Sr. won six $25,000 yearly prizes for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers earlier this month.

Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason for purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers.

The Vietnam veteran said the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple lottery games for over 20 years.

Lottery officials said Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his prizes, receiving $1,950,000 before taxes.

Roberts shared that he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Roberts purchased his winning tickets at Royal Liquors on Main Street in Fall River. The store received a total of $30,000 in bonuses for its sale of the tickets, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

