Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season.

Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.

Tips to survive the cold:

Don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to.

Stay well nourished – eat frequently, stay hydrated and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Wear loose, multilayered clothing.

If you get wet, change into dry clothing immediately.

If you must spend an extended period of time outside, bring a buddy with you. This way you can monitor each other and make sure you are both safe.

Dr. Shelton also gave tips on safe ways to warm your home while keeping yourself warm.

In a press release, he talked about the importance of avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning while warming up your home.

“Carbon monoxide is a tasteless, odorless, and colorless gas that you can be exposed to. It replaces the oxygen in your blood and can create a very life-threatening situation,” Dr. Shelton said.

Tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:

Never use a charcoal fire or a charcoal grill as a source of heat indoors.

If you use any type of gas heater indoors, make sure there is plenty of ventilation.

Make sure any generators or engines have been serviced regularly.

Turn off any heaters when you are not able to monitor them, specifically when you go to sleep.

It was also noted that the elderly, very young people, people who work outside, and the homeless are at high risk for hypothermia so it is important to stay warm.

