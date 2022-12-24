Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays.

Here is a list of light displays in the Midlands:

1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.

2. The last day for Carolina Lights at the State fair is on Dec. 26 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday – Saturday. (Closed on Christmas Day)

3. Swan Lake Fantasy of Lights in Sumter is open nightly until Dec. 31 from Thursday until Sunday at 6 p.m.

4. Holiday Lights on the River is every day until Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a hayride or train ride to look at lights and many more.

5. The Lights at Riverbanks Zoo is having one more week of their light display before the new year comes. The last day to see the lights at the zoo is Dec. 30.

6. Lisznyai Christmas House is open and running until January 1. Tickets to this display are free but donations are encouraged as the money will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

