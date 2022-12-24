SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands

The Midlands is getting into the holiday spirit.
The Midlands is getting into the holiday spirit.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays.

Here is a list of light displays in the Midlands:

1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.

2. The last day for Carolina Lights at the State fair is on Dec. 26 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday – Saturday. (Closed on Christmas Day)

3. Swan Lake Fantasy of Lights in Sumter is open nightly until Dec. 31 from Thursday until Sunday at 6 p.m.

4. Holiday Lights on the River is every day until Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy a hayride or train ride to look at lights and many more.

5. The Lights at Riverbanks Zoo is having one more week of their light display before the new year comes. The last day to see the lights at the zoo is Dec. 30.

6. Lisznyai Christmas House is open and running until January 1. Tickets to this display are free but donations are encouraged as the money will go to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot...
Columbia Police respond to shooting outside of Olive Garden
Dominion Energy
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers signs with the Gamecocks.
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina
A multi-agency investigation leads to the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton for murder.
Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very cold and breezy this Christmas Eve in the Midlands

Latest News

Resources for the homeless during winter time
Resources for the homeless during winter time
Christmas giveaway of toys, furniture, and more
Christmas giveaway of toys, furniture and more
Grinding of the Greens returns from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan .19, 2023.
Grinding of the Greens set for after Christmas
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop"
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop"