One dead after single-vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Heyward Brockington Road.

The driver crossed the middle of the roadway and then drove off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. This collision is currently still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

