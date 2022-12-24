Holiday shopping procrastinators come back in force amid inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big crowds hit the stores on Friday to pick a few last-minute items, but if you headed out you may have noticed a slight hike in the prices.

From food to gifts a local economist explains how inflation is impacting those last-minute buys.

Joey Von Nessen, an economist at USC says if you’re looking for any deals or bargains on Friday you may be out of luck.

“Just getting those last-minute toys for our kids,” Kerri Dilworth, a last-minute shopper.

It’s the busiest.

“Today I’m picking up a Christmas present for my niece and nephew,” said Scarlett Cotter, a last-minute shopper.

And the most stressful time of the year.

“Well, I got some new grands this year. Yeah, everybody wants me to be the nanny. So, I’m just picking up some last-minute gifts for them,” said Linda Pickett another last-minute shopper.

Last-minute shoppers were out in full force today just two days before old Saint Nick makes the delivery.

Cotter says “This store is definitely packed.”

“The crowd was absolutely insane. We were in line for a long time,” said Kerri Dilworth, last minute shopper.

But the gift most people are not looking forward to this holiday season is inflation.

“The inflation rate is at 7-point percent 1 meaning that a group of items that would’ve cost 100 dollars last year would be 107 dollars this year and many goods have gone up above that,” said Joey Von Nessen, a USC Research Economist.

Joey Von Nessen is a research economist at the University of South Carolina. He says the price increase this year is forcing more people to look for bargains.

But when it comes to last-minute shopping you may be out of luck finding any good deals on the specific items you’re looking for.

“The shelves were empty. Especially in the toy area. There was nothing we had to buy one of the dolls where the package was completely messed up,” said Cotter.

And while the prices may be higher this holiday season Nessen says for most households it shouldn’t break the bank too much.

A big trend today was ordering ahead online and picking up in person. A global survey shows that 55 percent of people chose to shop online this year rather than years previous. Reporting off Garner’s Ferry Road.

Nessen says that while inflation is still impacting us, it has subsided since the beginning of the year. Going into 2023, Nessen expects to see inflation continue to decrease.

