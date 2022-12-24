FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerously cold wind chills again tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds will finally start to die down tonight but it will still be extremely cold with feels like temperatures in the teens.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT Weather Days are up tonight through Monday morning as freezing cold temperatures remain over the region.

Today was the coldest Christmas Eve on record with a high of just 28°.

Wind chills tonight will dip into the teens all night.

Christmas Day will be a little better with temperatures warming into the upper 30s.

Another very cold start Monday in the teens.

Temperatures gradually warm up next week.

It’s looking warm but rainy for your New Year’s weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today was the coldest Christmas Eve on record for the Midlands with highs in Columbia only reaching 28°, breaking the old record of 34° back in 1906.

A First Alert Weather Day will continue tonight as wind chills will be stuck in the teens.

There is another First Alert Weather Day for Christmas but it will begin to feel a little bit better as the winds should be relatively light and with mostly sunny skies highs should climb into the upper 30s, with feels like temperatures in the lower 30s.

The extremely cold temperatures continue Monday morning with lows in the teens once again.

Temperatures then gradually start to warm up next week with highs getting back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

We should make it back into the 50s for highs Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows staying above the freezing mark.

Right now, temperatures look quite warm for New Year’s weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. However, there is a decent chance for scattered showers Saturday night which could dampen your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Tonight: Mainly clear and very cold. Wind chills in the teens.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs into the upper 30s. Wind chills will still level out in the upper 20s to lower 30 with a good deal of sun.

FIRST ALERT Monday: Morning lows are in the upper teens then highs back into the 40s by the afternoon with some additional clouds.

Tuesday: Morning lows are in the mid 20s and highs reach the upper 40s as clouds decrease.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with temperatures starting out in the lower 30s then warming into the upper 50s for the afternoon.

