FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very cold and breezy this Christmas Eve in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will continue to be dangerously cold and breezy today with wind chills likely stuck in the teens for most of the day. Winds finally die down tonight but it will be extremely cold with lows in the teens.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT Weather Days are up today through Monday morning for freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11am Saturday with feels like temperatures in the single digits.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 11am Saturday for wind gust up to 25mph.

Today could be the coldest Christmas Eve on record with a high of just 31.

Christmas Day will be a little better with the winds going nearly calm and the sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 30s.

Another very cold start Monday in the teens.

Temperatures gradually warm up next week.

It’s looking warm but rainy for your New Year’s weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

FIRST ALERT Weather Days are up for today through Monday morning as a major arctic outbreak continues to bring extremely cold and breezy conditions to the Midlands.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11am Saturday morning as we will have feels like temperatures in the single digits. Frost bite is a major concern so be sure to wear your layers and cover your skin! Be sure to bring in your pets and check on your family, friends, and neighbors.

Even with lots of sunshine this afternoon it will still be dangerously cold and breezy as wind chills will stay in the teens for the majority of the day. Highs will likely only top out near 31 making this the coldest Christmas Eve on record.

Saturday night as Santa delivers the present it will be bitterly cold with lows in the teens but the winds should start to die down so there will not be much of a wind chill tonight.

Christmas Day will start to feel a little bit better as the winds will be relatively calm and with mostly sunny skies highs should climb into the upper 30s.

The extremely cold temperatures continue Monday morning with lows in the teens once again.

Temperatures then gradually begin to warm up next week with highs getting back into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

We should make it back into the 50s for highs Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows staying above the freezing mark.

Right now temperatures look quite warm for New Year’s weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. However, there is a decent chance for scattered showers Saturday night which could dampen your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, very cold & breezy. Highs in the lower 30s but feels like temperatures will be stuck in the teens to near 20.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs into the upper 30s. Wind chills will still level out in the upper 20s to lower 30 with a good deal of sun.

FIRST ALERT Monday: Morning lows are in the upper teens then highs back into the 40s by the afternoon with some additional clouds.

Tuesday: Morning lows are in the mid 20s and highs reach the upper 40s as clouds decrease.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with temperatures starting out in the lower 30s then warming into the upper 50s for the afternoon.

