FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Extremely cold again tonight then gradually warming up this week

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sunshine and light winds helped to make things feel a little bit better this afternoon but it will once again turn dangerously cold tonight with lows in the teens.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning as lows dip down into the teens.
  • Highs climb into the lower 40s Monday afternoon with some additional clouds.
  • Temperatures then gradually warming up this week.
  • New Year’s weekend looks warm but wet with scattered showers possible Saturday afternoon/evening.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will have more one First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning as lows tonight will be extremely cold in the teens.

Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer Monday afternoon with highs getting back into the lower 40s with increasing clouds as an upper level system moves towards the region.

High pressure will then be in control of our weather for most of this week helping to produce dry and sunny conditions Tuesday through Thursday.

As this high pressure moves off to the east and we get a return flow from the south our temperatures will begin the increase steadily each morning and afternoon.

Highs should climb into the 50s on Wednesday and then we could push 60 by Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will start to build on Friday as our next system moves into the southeast with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.

A low pressure system will then swing over the Carolinas on Saturday producing our best chance for rain which could interrupt some of your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The good news is the warm temperatures in the 60s look to continue for the first week of 2023.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Monday: Morning lows are in the teens then highs back into the 40s by the afternoon with some additional clouds.

Tuesday: Morning lows in the mid 20s with highs climbing into the upper 40s as clouds decrease.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with temperatures starting out in the lower 30s then warming into the upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

